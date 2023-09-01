Dangards TFCON 2024 Flash items Sat AM

Last minute decision to hit TFCon Sat morning. I have a couple of items to sell. Gonna hit the road at 8am tomorrow so that's the last time I'll check for interest. None smoker and no pets.



Displayed then put back into box. Then wrapped in clingwrap.

Fanstoys Ft10 Phoenix v1 $200



Mint in Sealed Box items:

Thrilling 30 Jetfire. Box is a little squished. The Combiner War guys were on top of it. $60



Combiner Wars Optimus $60



Combiner Wars Cyclones $40



Combiner Wars Motormaster $40



Bruticus Maximus w Fansproject Crossfire X02SP with Quake $400

