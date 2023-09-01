Yesterday, 11:53 PM #1 zfarsh Armada Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 646 zfarsh TFcon Toronto





3x FT Target Masters = 60 USD

These were from 3 different FT figures, one from Cyclonus, one from Kup (which i painted in all black), and the other maybe Hot Rod. Comes as shown.









Takara MP Inferno (without original box) = 75 USD .

Original Takara product (Not a KO)





Takara MP Sunstreaker (without original box) = 65 USD



Original Takara product (Not a KO)





FT Rouge (no original box) w/ extra pink and gray gun for 110 USD . Would come with all shown below.









Master Made Apollo with Bust Figure (without Original Box / Optimus / Hoses) = 215 USD

Includes actual Apollo (Not SD Omega Supreme figure), and the bust part, but less the hoses for the bust and less the SD Optimus and less the original box. No instruction sheets.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JUNK SALE:





Daban KO Devastator (same size as original GT, not an oversized, and not simplified) = 35 USD

Sold as spare parts or for combined mode purpose, where it can stand, but may need kiki loose joint fixer for this mode for better tightness.

Sold AS is and only with parts shown, and this is in the junk sale. There are some breakages to some of the bots (dont remember exactly, but buldozer and crane had some with pics shown, and there could be more), and i wont be able to un-assembled to check each one.. This shouldnt be an issue for combined mode.









CHUG Dinobot Team: Fansproject Dinobot Team of Grimlock / Sludge / Slag / Raptor WITH GC Snarl = 145 USD shipped

Includes:

- FP Sludge (TFCon Convention Exclusive with Chrome), WITH sword and gun

- FP Slag (TFCon Blue Convention Exclusive with chrome), WITH sword and gun

- FP Grimlock (red version with chrome) WITH sword and gun and crown

- FP Raptor Lady (Cannot use dino feet, as they sheered through transformation and had to be reglued), with sword and gun

- GC (G-creations) Snarl (comes with 1 gun and 1 sword only, no combiner parts)

- 1 Blue Diaclone Rider

LOOSE figures only, NO box or instructions.

Have been transformed 5 - 10 times each.

Some Figures may have some loose joints.

Picture of all accessories included









------------------------------------------------------------------------------









Thanks for looking, and have a wonderful day. Pls pm me with any questions.



cheers

