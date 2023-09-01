Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
For sale (G1 to present, 3rd party, Macross, etc.)
My list:

Studio Series 91 Leader The Fallen (l/c): 60
Studio Series 18 Deluxe Bumblebee (l/c): 25
Studio Series 64 Deluxe Cliffjumper (MIB): 45
Studio Series 02 Deluxe Stinger (loose, missing 2 of the 4 shurikens): 10

Legacy Deluxe Kickback (l/c): 20

Siege Battle Masters Caliburst (MOSC): 5 (I have 2)

ROTB Battle Masters Rhinox (l/c): 4

Classic Legends Bumblebee (MOSC): 50

Kabaya Adventures Bumblebee (l/c): 5
Kabaya Galaxy Force Blockformers Flame Convoy (l/c): 5
Kabaya Galaxy Force Blockformers Live Convoy (l/c): 5
Kabaya G1 Prowl (green) (unbuilt - MIB): 10
Kabaya G1 Sideswipre (red) (unbuilt - MIB): 10

Cyberverse Roll & Combine Wheeljack (l/c): 3

Age of Exctinction Power Battlers High Octane Bumblebee (l/c) : 25

Michael Bay Movies deluxe cars:
-Barricade - Movie 1? (l/c): 15
-Bumblebee - ROTF? (l/c): 15
-Sideswipe - with roof (l/c): 15
-Bumblebee - MechTech (l/c): 15
-Jolt - blue (l/c): 15
-Drift - black (l/c): 15
-Sideswipe - no roof version (l/c): 15
-Jolt - grey (l/c): 15
-Dread #1 - Mechtech (l/c): 15
-Dread #2 - Mechtech (l/c): 15

Beast Machines Basics Scavenger (l/c): 5

Burger King Movie 1 Megatron: 2

Choro Q Megatron: 5

Alt Modes Megatron: 5

Tiny Changers (tank, ROTF tank, TLK jet): 5 each

G1 Micromasters Big Daddy (l/c): 10

RID 2015 3-Step Soundwave (l/c): 10

Authentics Soundwave (l/c): 5

Cyberverse 1-Step Soundwave (l/c): 4

Takara Disney Label Buzz Lightyear (l/c): 75

Dream Factory GOD-09 Steelclaw (MP Bonecrusher): 175

Hot Soldiers Bumblebee (loose, missing gun): 15

Unknown 3rd Party Beast Wars Dinobot (loose, tail and sword included, I think he's missing a gun): 40

CMS Brave Gokin 24 Star Gaogaigar + Gaigo (MIB): 250

Bandai Chogokin Macross Frontier VF-25 Alto + Full Armor (loose, Alto has some yellowing): 150

My friend's list (she's 76 and selling her son's toys - I'll have you deal with her directly by email):

G1 Seacons (loose, missing 3 accessories: Overbite's pink arm+gun and Seawing's stand plate): 190

G1 Abominus (missing big fist for Abominus): 160

G1 Micromasters Construction Patrol (l/c): 35
G1 Micromasters Car Patrol (l/c): 35
G1 Micromasters Airstrike Patrol (l/c): 35
G1 Micromasters Battle Patrol (plane missing): 25
G1 Micromasters Air Patrol (helicopter is missing the propeller): 30
G1 Micromasters Sports Car Patrol (l/c): 35

G1 Throttlebots Wideload (l/c): 15
G1 Throttlebots Rollbar (l/c): 15
G1 Throttlebots Searchlight (has yellowing): 10
G1 Throttlebots Goldbug (l/c): 15

RID Megatron (l/c): 75
RID Prowl (l/c): 20
RID Sideburn (l/c): 20
RID X-Brawn (l/c): 20
RID Slapper (l/c): 20
RID Darkscream (l/c): 20

TM Depthcharge (l/c): 100
TM Rattrap (l/c): 30
TM Optimus Primal (missing 2 maces + gun): 30
TM Airazor (l/c): 40
TM Tarantulas (l/c): 50
TM Stinkbomb (l/c): 30
TM Silverbolt (l/c): 50
TM Rampage (l/c): 100
