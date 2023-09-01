Today, 02:15 PM #1 Skorpulator Armada Join Date: Apr 2021 Location: Everywhere Posts: 653 For sale (G1 to present, 3rd party, Macross, etc.) My list:



Studio Series 91 Leader The Fallen (l/c): 60

Studio Series 18 Deluxe Bumblebee (l/c): 25

Studio Series 64 Deluxe Cliffjumper (MIB): 45

Studio Series 02 Deluxe Stinger (loose, missing 2 of the 4 shurikens): 10



Legacy Deluxe Kickback (l/c): 20



Siege Battle Masters Caliburst (MOSC): 5 (I have 2)



ROTB Battle Masters Rhinox (l/c): 4



Classic Legends Bumblebee (MOSC): 50



Kabaya Adventures Bumblebee (l/c): 5

Kabaya Galaxy Force Blockformers Flame Convoy (l/c): 5

Kabaya Galaxy Force Blockformers Live Convoy (l/c): 5

Kabaya G1 Prowl (green) (unbuilt - MIB): 10

Kabaya G1 Sideswipre (red) (unbuilt - MIB): 10



Cyberverse Roll & Combine Wheeljack (l/c): 3



Age of Exctinction Power Battlers High Octane Bumblebee (l/c) : 25



Michael Bay Movies deluxe cars:

-Barricade - Movie 1? (l/c): 15

-Bumblebee - ROTF? (l/c): 15

-Sideswipe - with roof (l/c): 15

-Bumblebee - MechTech (l/c): 15

-Jolt - blue (l/c): 15

-Drift - black (l/c): 15

-Sideswipe - no roof version (l/c): 15

-Jolt - grey (l/c): 15

-Dread #1 - Mechtech (l/c): 15

-Dread #2 - Mechtech (l/c): 15



Beast Machines Basics Scavenger (l/c): 5



Burger King Movie 1 Megatron: 2



Choro Q Megatron: 5



Alt Modes Megatron: 5



Tiny Changers (tank, ROTF tank, TLK jet): 5 each



G1 Micromasters Big Daddy (l/c): 10



RID 2015 3-Step Soundwave (l/c): 10



Authentics Soundwave (l/c): 5



Cyberverse 1-Step Soundwave (l/c): 4



Takara Disney Label Buzz Lightyear (l/c): 75



Dream Factory GOD-09 Steelclaw (MP Bonecrusher): 175



Hot Soldiers Bumblebee (loose, missing gun): 15



Unknown 3rd Party Beast Wars Dinobot (loose, tail and sword included, I think he's missing a gun): 40



CMS Brave Gokin 24 Star Gaogaigar + Gaigo (MIB): 250



Bandai Chogokin Macross Frontier VF-25 Alto + Full Armor (loose, Alto has some yellowing): 150



My friend's list (she's 76 and selling her son's toys - I'll have you deal with her directly by email):



G1 Seacons (loose, missing 3 accessories: Overbite's pink arm+gun and Seawing's stand plate): 190



G1 Abominus (missing big fist for Abominus): 160



G1 Micromasters Construction Patrol (l/c): 35

G1 Micromasters Car Patrol (l/c): 35

G1 Micromasters Airstrike Patrol (l/c): 35

G1 Micromasters Battle Patrol (plane missing): 25

G1 Micromasters Air Patrol (helicopter is missing the propeller): 30

G1 Micromasters Sports Car Patrol (l/c): 35



G1 Throttlebots Wideload (l/c): 15

G1 Throttlebots Rollbar (l/c): 15

G1 Throttlebots Searchlight (has yellowing): 10

G1 Throttlebots Goldbug (l/c): 15



RID Megatron (l/c): 75

RID Prowl (l/c): 20

RID Sideburn (l/c): 20

RID X-Brawn (l/c): 20

RID Slapper (l/c): 20

RID Darkscream (l/c): 20



TM Depthcharge (l/c): 100

TM Rattrap (l/c): 30

TM Optimus Primal (missing 2 maces + gun): 30

TM Airazor (l/c): 40

TM Tarantulas (l/c): 50

TM Stinkbomb (l/c): 30

TM Silverbolt (l/c): 50

TM Rampage (l/c): 100

