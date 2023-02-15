Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,349

Transformers Legacy United Nucleous Released in Canada Transformers Legacy United Nucleous has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come from Gamestops in multiple provinces.



Thanks to multiple reports we now know that Transformers Legacy United Nucleous has been released in Canada. The sightings have come from Gamestops in multiple provinces.





