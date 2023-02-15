Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,366

Transformers Studio Series Springer Released in Canada Transformers Studio Series Springer has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come from Walmarts in multiple provinces.



Thanks to multiple reports we now know that Transformers Studio Series Springer has been released in Canada. The sightings have come from Walmarts in multiple provinces. Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





