Transformers One Deluxe Class Released in Canada Transformers One Deluxe Class B-127, Alpha Trion, Sentinel Prime & Orion Pax have been released in Canada.



The sighting comes from a Walmart in Alberta.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca member chaingunsofdoom we now know that Transformers One Deluxe Class B-127, Alpha Trion, Sentinel Prime & Orion Pax have been released in Canada.

The sighting comes from a Walmart in Alberta.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





