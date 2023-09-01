|
The Robot Scrapyard's TFcon 2024 Inventory Guide
So with a little over 2 weeks to go, were starting to get ready. This year we will be back in the dealer room with a massive 3 table setup. (You'll find us along the dealer room wall, we were right across from The Chosen Primes exclusives table last year)
We've had to rent out a Uhaul just to bring all our goodies this year.
We've hot over 300+ loose figures bagged up and ready to go:
Combiner Wars full Combiners
Legacy Menasor
Almost complete line of Siege figures
Studio Series Devastator
All your hard to find Earthrise Figures!
Runabout, Thrust, Quintesson.....
...
We have 20 Titans ready to go!
New, with box and displayed we've got them covered!
T30 Metroplex w/DNA Upgrade
TR Fortress Mzximus with 3D printed sword and DNA gun and Reprolabels
Siege Omega Supreme 100% complete
Nemesis and Ark
WJ Predaking w/3D printed sword
Black Zarak w/Reprolabels
Tonnes of MP and 3rd party figures!
Seekers galore!
Beasties will be present
MPM
JB Bruticus
JB Devy
NBK Devy
TMNT crossover Party Wallop
Amazing G1 selection....
Omega Supreme
Skylynx
Skorponok
Optimus Prime
Shockwave
Starscream
Dirge
Thundercracker
Ramjet
Thrust
Soundwave
Blaster w/cassettes
...and many more
We've even got in some leftover HasLabs we will be hauling down with us.
We will be updated g this thread with more photos and updates as we get closer to the con!