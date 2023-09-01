|
Spiderham?s Sales Thread
Hey all!
Long time buyer, new time seller!
Updated July 8/24
TE-01 Op Leader (3rd edition) - BNIB $100 factory scratch on ab grill and spruce marks on feet but otherwise immaculate
KFC Transistor - $100 good condition but does not include rewind or instructions
KO OS Rhinox (Rhino Warrior) - $60. 4th party; complete and in great shape. Great MP stand in
X-Transbots Apollyon - $100 - complete. was only ever used on display; never transformed.
GDO Starscream - taking offers - complete but without box/instructions
DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime $50. Complete
I?ve also got an alternators junker lot and a Jinbao Predaking (Headstrong?s head broke off but otherwise toy is intact) if anyone is interested.
Thanks for looking!