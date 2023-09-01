Yesterday, 10:56 PM #1 theamazingspiderham Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 17 Spiderham?s Sales Thread Hey all!



Long time buyer, new time seller!



Updated July 8/24



TE-01 Op Leader (3rd edition) - BNIB $100 factory scratch on ab grill and spruce marks on feet but otherwise immaculate



KFC Transistor - $100 good condition but does not include rewind or instructions



KO OS Rhinox (Rhino Warrior) - $60. 4th party; complete and in great shape. Great MP stand in



X-Transbots Apollyon - $100 - complete. was only ever used on display; never transformed.



GDO Starscream - taking offers - complete but without box/instructions



DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime $50. Complete



I?ve also got an alternators junker lot and a Jinbao Predaking (Headstrong?s head broke off but otherwise toy is intact) if anyone is interested.



Thanks for looking!

