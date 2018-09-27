|
Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Big Powered Prototype Revealed
And when some fans may have thought that the Legends line was over in Japan,*Hobby Dengeki Web
*shared the first images of the new*Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Big Powered Prototype. The resin prototype was shown at the*All Japan Model & Hobby Show 2018. Big Powered is the final combination of the powerful Autobot Powered Masters Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber and Road Fire. as it was shown in the Transformers Zone TV-Magazine pages. From what we can see from the image, the 3 components are heavily retools (or with shared engineering) of Titans Return Misfire, Sky Shadow and Twin Twist. We » Continue Reading.
