mkv Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2012 Location: Ontario Posts: 7

Transformers Marvel G1 comics Am looking to sell raw and graded books from my collection. I have nearly every issue raw available in 9.2-9.6 condition(multiples of most). Also have most copies of CGC graded 9.8 books from 1-80(too many to list). Local pickup in Hamilton and will ship anywhere. Drop me a line with whatever you?re interested in.