|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B
PREVIEWSworld keeps the solicitations updates
coming in hot, this time updating our August
list by revealing an early look at the Casey Coller B cover for Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies issue #2. The time has come for the Autobots’ Ark to launch – their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls into the Autobot trap, following the heroes into the void. But… when the Ark crashed to Earth, the Nemesis did not. What skeleton crew remained and what was their business on the » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca