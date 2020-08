IDW’s Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B

PREVIEWSworld keeps the solicitations updates coming in hot, this time updating our August list by revealing an early look at the Casey Coller B cover for Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies issue #2. The time has come for the Autobots' Ark to launch – their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls into the Autobot trap, following the heroes into the void. But… when the Ark crashed to Earth, the Nemesis did not. What skeleton crew remained and what was their business on the