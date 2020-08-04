Composer Alexander Bornstein, with fair warning to musical story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your Siege viewing progress, returns
with more clips and commentary about associated themes played in the series. Bornstein: This was the one I composed for Elita-1. Spoiler: given how #siege
ends, it felt appropriate to provide this amazing character with their own theme. The goodbye to Optimus is a highlight of this chapter for me, and hopefully the music helped make the moment land. It was a lot of fun to plant this theme in episode two, then gradually » Continue Reading.
