Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Bornstein Theme Music and Commentary


Composer Alexander Bornstein, with fair warning to musical story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your Siege viewing progress, returns with more clips and commentary about associated themes played in the series. Bornstein: This was the one I composed for Elita-1. Spoiler: given how #siege ends, it felt appropriate to provide this amazing character with their own theme. The goodbye to Optimus is a highlight of this chapter for me, and hopefully the music helped make the moment land. It was a lot of fun to plant this theme in episode two, then gradually &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Bornstein Theme Music and Commentary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
