Via Twitter user Super Podcasto we can share for you a very nice Transformers merchandising sighting at US retail: Officially Licensed G1 Bag Clips. These nice bag clips, made by Monogram, feature small and nice G1 figurines of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee or Soundwave. They were spotted at Dollar Tree stores in the US. A very nice piece of G1 flavor!





