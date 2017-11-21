Save the dates! TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL. Discounted hotel block information will be available shortly. Dealer bookings and registration information will also be available in the near future.
