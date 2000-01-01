80s Toy Expo 2021
will take place this weekend at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel.
Expect the need to wait in line to enter until others leave the show floor even with 2 ballrooms running to allow for additional spacing. General admission will start at 12 noon.
The event will be running at 50% capacity. Exhibitor tables will be 6ft apart. There will be a separate Entrance and Exit for the show floor. There will be indicators for directional flow.
Masks are mandatory
.
And as per the government mandate proof of full vaccination
is now required in Ontario for public gatherings. This will be checked in the hotel lobby when you arrive.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca