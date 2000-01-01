Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,220

80s Toy Expo 2021 will be Sunday, October 3rd 80s Toy Expo 2021 will take place this weekend at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel.



Expect the need to wait in line to enter until others leave the show floor even with 2 ballrooms running to allow for additional spacing. General admission will start at 12 noon.



The event will be running at 50% capacity. Exhibitor tables will be 6ft apart. There will be a separate Entrance and Exit for the show floor. There will be indicators for directional flow.



Masks are mandatory.



And as per the government mandate proof of full vaccination is now required in Ontario for public gatherings. This will be checked in the hotel lobby when you arrive. will take place this weekend at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel.Expect the need to wait in line to enter until others leave the show floor even with 2 ballrooms running to allow for additional spacing. General admission will start at 12 noon.The event will be running at 50% capacity. Exhibitor tables will be 6ft apart. There will be a separate Entrance and Exit for the show floor. There will be indicators for directional flow.And as per the government mandateis now required in Ontario for public gatherings. This will be checked in the hotel lobby when you arrive. Attached Thumbnails





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca