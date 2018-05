vjcheng Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 103

[TRADE] 2x Titans Return Trypticon W: Metroplex/Fortress Maximus/CHUG Have two new Titans Return Trypticon in box, never opened. Looking for either of the following in a one for one trade.



Generations Metroplex

Titans Return Fortress Maximus



I do have other wants but this is primarily to gauge interest in my two giant Tyrannosaurus cities. Thanks!

FEEDBACK ☆ WANTS

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ __________________