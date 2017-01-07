Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,772

Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in-hand images and additional information



Thanks to the recent launch event for the new Transformers toys in the Philippines held by Toy Kingdom and Cybertron Philippines, we are able to share some additional images from the event of the upcoming Robots in Disguise toys. On show for you here are the new Warriors Blurr, Skywarp, and Soundwave in their packaging – both front and back, showing the instructions. We also have some images of the new “Hyper Flip” Grimlock in his box, including the back which confirms that he and the rest of his assortment are the successors to the three-step changers. Check out the



The post







More... Thanks to the recent launch event for the new Transformers toys in the Philippines held by Toy Kingdom and Cybertron Philippines, we are able to share some additional images from the event of the upcoming Robots in Disguise toys. On show for you here are the new Warriors Blurr, Skywarp, and Soundwave in their packaging – both front and back, showing the instructions. We also have some images of the new “Hyper Flip” Grimlock in his box, including the back which confirms that he and the rest of his assortment are the successors to the three-step changers. Check out the » Continue Reading. The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in-hand images and additional information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________