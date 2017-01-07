Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in-hand images and additional information
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,772
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in-hand images and additional information


Thanks to the recent launch event for the new Transformers toys in the Philippines held by Toy Kingdom and Cybertron Philippines, we are able to share some additional images from the event of the upcoming Robots in Disguise toys. On show for you here are the new Warriors Blurr, Skywarp, and Soundwave in their packaging – both front and back, showing the instructions. We also have some images of the new “Hyper Flip” Grimlock in his box, including the back which confirms that he and the rest of his assortment are the successors to the three-step changers. Check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in-hand images and additional information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 IGA Transformers G1 Ironhide MIB/MOSC Unused
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT08 Meister Mazda RX8 White Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT07 Smokescreen GT Subaru Impreza WRC Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT11 Ravage Chevrolet Corvette Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT4 Hound Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.