Titans Return Wave 4 In-Hand images



Thanks to the recent Transformers Titans Return event held by Cybertron Philippines and Toy Kingdom, we are able to share some in-hand images of the upcoming Titans Return Wave 4 toys with you. These images focus mainly on the Autobot triple-changer Broadside, and the Deluxe class figures Topspin, Quake, Perceptor, and Kup. Some observations of each are related below: Broadside – shares a few design elements with Alpha Trion, particularly his legs. Aircraft carrier mode looks great, especially with the bonus aerialbot plane accessories on his flightdeck. Robot mode is pretty imposing and beefy, jet mode remains the weakest mode



Thanks to the recent Transformers Titans Return event held by Cybertron Philippines and Toy Kingdom, we are able to share some in-hand images of the upcoming Titans Return Wave 4 toys with you. These images focus mainly on the Autobot triple-changer Broadside, and the Deluxe class figures Topspin, Quake, Perceptor, and Kup. Some observations of each are related below: Broadside – shares a few design elements with Alpha Trion, particularly his legs. Aircraft carrier mode looks great, especially with the bonus aerialbot plane accessories on his flightdeck. Robot mode is pretty imposing and beefy, jet mode remains the weakest mode

