Titans Return Legends Wave 2 released in Hungary



Word reaches us that the second wave of Titans Return Legends has arrived at retail in Hungary. Yes – wave 2, with Laserbeak, Rumble, and Ravage, has only just arrived at retail when much of the rest of the world is now enjoying wave 3. This assortment was spotted by TFW2005 member BB Shockwave at a Galaxy store, and he also mentions they are available on the store’s online site.



