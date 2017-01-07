Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Legends Wave 2 released in Hungary
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,772
Titans Return Legends Wave 2 released in Hungary


Word reaches us that the second wave of Titans Return Legends has arrived at retail in Hungary. Yes – wave 2, with Laserbeak, Rumble, and Ravage, has only just arrived at retail when much of the rest of the world is now enjoying wave 3. This assortment was spotted by TFW2005 member BB Shockwave at a Galaxy store, and he also mentions they are available on the store’s online site.

The post Titans Return Legends Wave 2 released in Hungary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 IGA Transformers G1 Ironhide MIB/MOSC Unused
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT08 Meister Mazda RX8 White Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT07 Smokescreen GT Subaru Impreza WRC Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT11 Ravage Chevrolet Corvette Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT4 Hound Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.