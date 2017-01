Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,772

Titans Return Legends Wave 3 released in the US



We’ve got word that the third assortment of Titans Return Legends has now arrived at US retail. Consisting of Bumblebee, Gnaw the Sharkticon, and Kickback the Insecticon, this assortment was spotted in a*Walmart in Ormond Beach, Florida by TFW2005 member The Names Jon. Happy hunting, one and all!



