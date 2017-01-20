The full preview for the third issue of IDW Publishing’s Optimus Prime ongoing has been posted by Newsarama
, as the Autobots’ investigation into the newcomers to Earth, the Junkions, continues; meanwhile, a flashback to a pre-war Cybertron shows readers Soundwave’s first meeting with Orion Pax. A few characters who had been regular presences*in Optimus Prime’s predecessor book, Transformers, return as well. Read the preview after the break, and pick up the full issue on January 25th!
