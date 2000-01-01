Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:07 PM   #1
Medic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 65
Transformers MP for Sale, meet at Woodstock Toy Show
I have the following for sale, I can meet at Woodstock Toy Show this Sunday March 26th. If you're interested PM me.

Else, I do accept Paypal (+ 4% paypal fee); Shipping to Canada only. Shipping should be around $15-20 CDN


1.) Hasbro MP Sunstorm (has been displayed) $80

2.) Hasbro TRU MP Rodimus (100% complete accessories and instructions, no joint problems, no stress marks), missing box $100

3.) Hasbro MP Streak (100% complete with gun and instructions), missing box $50
