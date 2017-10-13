Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Encore God Fire Convoy New Sound Clips Samples
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,006
Transformers Encore God Fire Convoy New Sound Clips Samples


Via Takara Tomy Official Website*we have the*Transformers Encore God Fire Convoy New Sound Clips Samples. The Encore Edition of God Fire Convoy (or Omega Prime) not only will bring new deco and the impressive Super God Sword. It was also reported that the original Japanese voice actors for Fire Convoy:*Satoshi Hashimoto and God Magnus:* Takashi Matsuyama recorded new phrases for this release. You can listen to the new audio samples on this link*the new phrases are in Japanese, and we can listen Fire Convoy this time. Clip one: “Fire Convoy, Transform!” Clip two:“Daijobu. atsui kokoro ni fukano wa &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Encore God Fire Convoy New Sound Clips Samples appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Energon Six Shot & Shockblast loose complete 100%
Transformers
Transformers Energon Constructicon Maximus loose complete 100% all 5 figures
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
2000 Hasbro Transformers Beast Machines Battle For The Spark Deluxe Figure MOC
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker Clones 2-Pack
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.