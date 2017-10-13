Via Takara Tomy Official Website
*we have the*Transformers Encore God Fire Convoy New Sound Clips Samples. The Encore Edition of God Fire Convoy (or Omega Prime) not only will bring new deco and the impressive Super God Sword. It was also reported that the original Japanese voice actors for Fire Convoy:*Satoshi Hashimoto and God Magnus:* Takashi Matsuyama recorded new phrases for this release. You can listen to the new audio samples on this link
*the new phrases are in Japanese, and we can listen Fire Convoy this time. Clip one: “Fire Convoy, Transform!” Clip two:“Daijobu. atsui kokoro ni fukano wa » Continue Reading.
