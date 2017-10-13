Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers G1 Early Concept Art ? Unused Classic Car Cowboy-Bot


Once again, thanks to Twitter user*@miiakira2017*we have some more*Transformers G1 Early Concept Art*to share with you. This time we have a very curious sketch of a transformers “Classic Car” (according to the original Tweet) that transforms into a very cool robot that includes a Cowboy hat and a laser gun. From what we can see on the image, the transformation is pretty similar to the first Autobot cars, with the front as the robot chest and the legs that form the back of the vehicle. In the end, this design was not used. You can check the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Early Concept Art – Unused Classic Car Cowboy-Bot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



