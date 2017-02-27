Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFC Toys Trinity Force ? Colored Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,096
TFC Toys Trinity Force ? Colored Prototype Images


Thanks to weibo user alucardlee*we have some new pics of TFC’s latest upcoming combiner project, Trinity Force! Their take on the mighty Road Caesar, Trinity Force appears to be quite the chunky gestalt which is perfect for G1 fans. In the images provided, we see the figure imitating his G1 box art pose with two of their “Laster” figures combined with their version of Blacker. We also see the combined form standing upright in a grey-scale photo. In addition to our first look at the combined form in prototype form, it’s also our first look at their take on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys Trinity Force – Colored Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots RID Japan Devil Gigatron/ Galvatron/ Megatron d-013
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-4 Autobot Commander Optimus Prime Convoy
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.