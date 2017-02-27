Thanks to weibo user alucardlee
*we have some new pics of TFC’s latest upcoming combiner project, Trinity Force! Their take on the mighty Road Caesar, Trinity Force appears to be quite the chunky gestalt which is perfect for G1 fans. In the images provided, we see the figure imitating his G1 box art pose with two of their “Laster” figures combined with their version of Blacker. We also see the combined form standing upright in a grey-scale photo. In addition to our first look at the combined form in prototype form, it’s also our first look at their take on » Continue Reading.
.
