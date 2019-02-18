|
Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee)
Zeta Toys on Weibo
*have uploaded images of the gray prototype of their new*Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee). This is a new line by Zeta Toys. Their first figure tries to recreate Bumblebee’s robot mode as seen in the movie, so he has no visible “door wings” on his back, they are folded over it now. This new toy includes several other accessories like a blaster, battle mask, battle hammer and 2 swords. 18 cm tall with die- cast parts. No alt mode images yet. We still have no specific information on the price, but » Continue Reading.
The post Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/