|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 5
After some busy weeks, it seems Transformers toys have slowed down a little on global shelves. This week we have some more Cyberverse Power Of The Spark figures in Europe and North America, as well as a bit of Siege toys. Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 In Germany
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore we can report that the new Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 was spotted at*Müller in Wuppertal-Barmen. Germany has also seen Series 1 a few weeks ago. Additionally, Ultimate Class Wave 3 Megatron (Power Of The Spark re-pack) was also seen at*Müller in Hilden. » Continue Reading.
