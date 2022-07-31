Attention fellow UK collectors! Via*Toys Are Russ on Youtube
we cam confirm that the new*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Wave 2 Deluxe is finally out at UK retail. While we had previously reported Velocitron Cosmos at Smyths stores
, it was a case of only solid cases and we hadn’t seen the rest of the Velocitron Deluxe toys. Now Blurr, Clampdown and Road Rocket have been spotted at Smyth stores. We are only missing*Burn Out to complete the wave. Happy hunting!
