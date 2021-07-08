Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
DNA Design DK-25 Gear Master Upgrade Kit for SS-86 Jazz, Kup, Hot Rod & SS-72 Starscr


Third Party company*DNA Design, via their*Facebook account, have uploaded images of their newest upgrade kit:*DK-25 Gear Master Accessory Series Upgrade Kit for SS-86 Jazz, Kup, Hot Rod &#038; SS-72 Starscream. DNA Design offer us a nice set of accesories, extra parts, fillers and more for four Studio Series Figures: SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie)  New hands and new mushroom connectors. SS-86 Jazz  Arm and legs fillers, hook and cable, a pair of big speakers for the alt mode. SS-86 Hot Rod  Fishing pole, fish, a sitting Daniel figurine with a rock base. SS-86 Kup* a pair of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-25 Gear Master Upgrade Kit for SS-86 Jazz, Kup, Hot Rod & SS-72 Starscream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



