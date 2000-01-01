Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:53 AM
#
1
Arcee84
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 26
Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off
Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off message me if you got these thanks boxes or mint loose complete.
Arcee84
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Arcee84
Find More Posts by Arcee84
Today, 10:08 AM
#
2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 573
Re: Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off
Repungus and shuttle blast off are on amazon.ca right now
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
View Public Profile
Send a private message to theoneyouknowleast
Find More Posts by theoneyouknowleast
