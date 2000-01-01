Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:53 AM   #1
Arcee84
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 26
Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off
Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off message me if you got these thanks boxes or mint loose complete.
Old Today, 10:08 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 573
Re: Im looking for hasbro tr deluxe grotusque, repungus, blast off
Repungus and shuttle blast off are on amazon.ca right now
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
