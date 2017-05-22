Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,676
Simba Smoby The Last Knight Robot Fighter Bumblebee Official Pictures


Thanks to 2005 Boards member TFtoycollector, we have*Simba Smoby The Last Knight Robot Fighter Bumblebee Official Pictures. The pictures sirfaced on UK website*smythstoys.com. It has a price of*£19.99 (26 dollars aproximately) and it is expected to be released in September. Here’s a descripton of the figure and features: “The fate of the world lies in the hands of the alliance. Now its up to you to help Bumblebee save the Earth with the Transformers The Last Knight Robot Figther Bumblebee. Chasing down the evil Barricade through the streets in Camaro form, which includes with lights and sound functions. Once &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Simba Smoby The Last Knight Robot Fighter Bumblebee Official Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
