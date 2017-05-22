Today, 09:40 AM #1 Bootx2 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: TO Posts: 59 FS: TFs - Masterpiece/Binaltech, Voltron - Toynami and Mad Toys

Pick-up preferred in Markham or Scarborough. PM if interested.

Shipping will be extra.



MP Masterpiece

MP06 Skywarp - Takara version, MIB, insignia and wing decor stickers applied - $100

MP10 Optimus Prime - Hasbro version (with Vector Sigma), MISB - $230



Binaltech

BT01 (#7) Smokescreen - Takara first version of Smokescreen - MISB - $40



Non-Transformers

Toynami Voltron 20th Anniversary Collector's Set - DAMAGED (see pics) - $70

Blue Lion front left leg is broken, still have broken piece.

Red Lion rear right leg broken, leg is missing.

Green Lion rear left leg broken, leg is missing.

Otherwise, does not impact combination and all accessories and box are intact.

This is the diecast version in the book style box. #03091 of 15,000

Mad Toys Infinity Gokin King of Beasts (Voltron) - DAMAGED (see pics) - $70

Blue Lion head is detached from its body. Does not impact combination, but will have to remain in static poses.

Otherwise, all accessories and box are intact.



Willing to trade for the following as well (in order of preference)



WANTS:

Maketoys Striker Noir

Maketoys Rioter Despotron



Feeback:

