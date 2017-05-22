Selling a few items, trades at the bottom. I'll update from time to time.
Pick-up preferred in Markham or Scarborough. PM if interested.
Shipping will be extra.
MP Masterpiece
MP06 Skywarp
- Takara version, MIB, insignia and wing decor stickers applied - $100
MP10 Optimus Prime
- Hasbro version (with Vector Sigma), MISB
- $230
Binaltech
BT01 (#7) Smokescreen
- Takara first version of Smokescreen - MISB
- $40
Non-Transformers
Toynami Voltron 20th Anniversary Collector's Set
- DAMAGED (see pics) - $70
Blue Lion front left leg is broken, still have broken piece.
Red Lion rear right leg broken, leg is missing.
Green Lion rear left leg broken, leg is missing.
Otherwise, does not impact combination and all accessories and box are intact.
This is the diecast version in the book style box. #03091 of 15,000
Mad Toys Infinity Gokin King of Beasts (Voltron)
- DAMAGED (see pics) - $70
Blue Lion head is detached from its body. Does not impact combination, but will have to remain in static poses.
Otherwise, all accessories and box are intact.
Willing to trade for the following as well (in order of preference)
WANTS:
Maketoys Striker Noir
Maketoys Rioter Despotron
Feeback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ghlight=Bootx2