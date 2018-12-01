|
Transformers Encore Big Convoy Box Image
Takara-Tomy’s Transformers PR Twitter account
has shared images of the Transformers Display from Tokyo Comic Con – and one of the items on display spotted by eagle-eyed TFW2005 member Darkstone is a packaged sample of Encore Big Convoy. The Encore Big Convoy’s box is largely the same as his vintage release – only with updated Takara-Tomy branding and an extra badge on the box denoting the figure’s release as a part of the Transformers Encore line. It’s worth remembering the figure within is an “enhanced” reissue, which sports a reworkded and show-accurate color scheme. Encore Big Convoy is due » Continue Reading.
