IDW Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers Japanese Release Announced

Japanese publisher Village Books, via their* Twitter *account, have announced the Japanese release of successful and fan-favorite IDW*Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers. The Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers, originally a 5-issue limited series in 2010, was for sure an acclaimed story in the IDW Transformers universe. The tragedy of the one of the most infamous Wreckers formation, brought the best and the worst of the Autobots in a war where there’s no real winners. Now, it’s time for Japanese fans to join to this adventure. The Japanese release of this book (we can assume it’s a TPB) is scheduled » Continue Reading. The post IDW Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers Japanese Release Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM