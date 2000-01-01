Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #1
commandwolf
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: B.C.
Posts: 110
Current G1 Hasbro Transformers Prices???
Hi everyone. Long time member here @ Cybertron.ca. I used to collect MIB c-8.5/9 G1 US Hasbro Transformers back in the day but stopped about 7 years ago. I have recently thought about downsizing my G1 collection. I'm in no rush but probably plan to sell later this summer.

I would just like to ask the G1 community if you know what the current G1 US Hasbro Transformer Prices are for the following items:

Assume ALL US MIB Boxes, ALL c-8.5/c-9 and complete with styro/bubbles. They are NOT sealed AND NOT AFA graded

1) Superion Giftset (with Unused stickers)
2) Menasor Giftset
3) Defensor Giftset
4) Computron Giftset
5) Piranacon Giftset
6) Optimus Prime (non Pepsi version)
7) Galvatron
8) Metroplex
9) Soundwave
10) Prowl
11) Ultra Magnus
12) Swoop

Thanks in advance for any help and insight you guys can provide.

Alfred
