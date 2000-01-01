Today, 04:37 PM #1 commandwolf Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: B.C. Posts: 110 Current G1 Hasbro Transformers Prices??? Hi everyone. Long time member here @ Cybertron.ca. I used to collect MIB c-8.5/9 G1 US Hasbro Transformers back in the day but stopped about 7 years ago. I have recently thought about downsizing my G1 collection. I'm in no rush but probably plan to sell later this summer.



I would just like to ask the G1 community if you know what the current G1 US Hasbro Transformer Prices are for the following items:



Assume ALL US MIB Boxes, ALL c-8.5/c-9 and complete with styro/bubbles. They are NOT sealed AND NOT AFA graded



1) Superion Giftset (with Unused stickers)

2) Menasor Giftset

3) Defensor Giftset

4) Computron Giftset

5) Piranacon Giftset

6) Optimus Prime (non Pepsi version)

7) Galvatron

8) Metroplex

9) Soundwave

10) Prowl

11) Ultra Magnus

12) Swoop



Thanks in advance for any help and insight you guys can provide.



Alfred

My Trade/Sale and Want lists:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=22214

My cybertron.ca feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=13377

My TWF2005 Junkion Feedback

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/240628-commandwolf.html __________________

