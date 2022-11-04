Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,162

ThreeZero Transformers Updates ? MDLX Rodimus and DLX ROTF Megatron



Threezero have shared out some teasers for two upcoming pieces in their Transformers line of high end non-transforming pieces.* MDLX Rodimus is official and shown standing alongside Optimus for scale.* On the larger front, DLX scale Revenge of the Fallen Megatron is next up in the mid size range.* Both look well done.* Stay tuned for full product reveals, pricing, accessories and release dates over the next couple days! #



