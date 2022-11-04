Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
ThreeZero Transformers Updates ? MDLX Rodimus and DLX ROTF Megatron


Threezero have shared out some teasers for two upcoming pieces in their Transformers line of high end non-transforming pieces.* MDLX Rodimus is official and shown standing alongside Optimus for scale.* On the larger front, DLX scale Revenge of the Fallen Megatron is next up in the mid size range.* Both look well done.* Stay tuned for full product reveals, pricing, accessories and release dates over the next couple days! #

The post ThreeZero Transformers Updates – MDLX Rodimus and DLX ROTF Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



