Can you resell the things you drink? Are you a YouTuber wondering if the Booster Box you paid millions for is authentic or not? All of these questions- and more- will not be answered on Episode 616 of WTF@TFW! We enter the main continuity this episode as TJ documents his journey to the west, Aaron gushes over a Masterpiece of a Helicopter, and Vangelus goes down yet another YouTube rabbit hole. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 616 – May 5 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 616 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...