Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 616 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,561
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 616 Now Online


Can you resell the things you drink? Are you a YouTuber wondering if the Booster Box you paid millions for is authentic or not? All of these questions- and more- will not be answered on Episode 616 of WTF@TFW! We enter the main continuity this episode as TJ documents his journey to the west, Aaron gushes over a Masterpiece of a Helicopter, and Vangelus goes down yet another YouTube rabbit hole. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 616 – May 5 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 616 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.