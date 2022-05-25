Loot Crate have updated their website with a new “Lootwear” section
*with exclusive T-shirts from several pop culture franchises. The July crate has got an official Transformers Beast Wars T-shirt featuring Optimus Primal and Cheetor in a retro-packaging art style. In order to receive this t-shirt, you have to place your order before June 19th. See the promotional image after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Official Transformers Beast Wars T-Shirt By Loot Crate
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...