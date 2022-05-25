Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G1 Slipstream Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight


Kabam*have delivered their March update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a great new addition to the ranks: G1 Slipstream. Slipstream is coming in a design based on her Takara Tomy Legends LG-16 Slipstream toy. You can already add Slipstream to your ultimate squad right now! The full Bot Intel Report can be found*here*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump. Don?t forget to join to the discussion about this character on the 2005 Boards! BOT INTEL REPORT Faction: Decepticon Class: Scout This mercenary?s &#187; Continue Reading.

