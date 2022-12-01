Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:37 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 3,233
I'm surprised Walmart is behind on the ROTB stuff
The ROTB line has exploded across the globe but it's debut in Canada seems more tame than elsewhere (like Australia, Mexico, US, UK, ect). We got a bit at Gamestop and some at TRU but Walmart has put up nothing yet. They seem pretty good at toy launches for new films, like with the recent Super Mario film, but the launch date for ROTB's toyline came and went (April 10) and nothing's changed.
Anyone on this board have any info on why that would be?
