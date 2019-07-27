|
Wonder Festival 2019 ? Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy?s Matrix Buster Prototype Revealed
While Wonder Festival 2019 surprised us with our first full reveal of the Generations Selects Piranacon and Seacons
, many other toys were shown at Takara’s booth. While most of them had been seen before, there was another surprise on display. We could spot the original Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy mold (not the Encore reissue with anime colors) holding and impressive cannon. This is Big Convoy’s Matrix Buster!* This massive cannon was seen during the final battle of the Beast Wars Neo cartoon when Big Convoy inserted his Energon Matrix into his Big Cannon to create this impressive weapon. » Continue Reading.
The post Wonder Festival 2019 – Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy’s Matrix Buster Prototype Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.