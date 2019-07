Wonder Festival 2019 ? Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy?s Matrix Buster Prototype Revealed

While Wonder Festival 2019 surprised us with our first full reveal of the Generations Selects Piranacon and Seacons , many other toys were shown at Takara's booth. While most of them had been seen before, there was another surprise on display. We could spot the original Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy mold (not the Encore reissue with anime colors) holding and impressive cannon. This is Big Convoy's Matrix Buster!* This massive cannon was seen during the final battle of the Beast Wars Neo cartoon when Big Convoy inserted his Energon Matrix into his Big Cannon to create this impressive weapon.