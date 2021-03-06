Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At 10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,232
First Look At 10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime


Via Serlent Pops and Funko Pop News on Twitter we have our first look at the upcoming*10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime. This a special oversized version of the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Optimus Prime. There’s still not much information about the release of this new figure, but we can spot a “Special Edition” sticker on the box which means it could be an upcoming store exclusive. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates and an official reveal. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At 10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers G1 Henkei C-15 Voyager Inferno MISB
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise BOMBSHOCK & GROWL SLITHERFANG RUNG Battle Masters
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Revenge of the Fallen & Dark of the Moon
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NR Ramjet
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.