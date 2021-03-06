|
First Look At 10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime
on Twitter we have our first look at the upcoming*10-Inch Funko Pop Optimus Prime. This a special oversized version of the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Optimus Prime
. There’s still not much information about the release of this new figure, but we can spot a “Special Edition” sticker on the box which means it could be an upcoming store exclusive. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates and an official reveal. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on » Continue Reading.
