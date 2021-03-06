|
TFNation: The Big Broadcast of 2021 Announced
TFNation announced The Big Broadcast of 2021, scheduled for this August in place of its in-person convention: The Big Broadcast of 2021
will take place over the weekend of the originally scheduled convention. More details about The Big Broadcast will follow in the coming weeks and months. We appreciate those of you who kindly rolled over your tickets from 2020 to 2021 to help support the convention may not be able to do so again this time. On Saturday 20 March 2021, we will provide guidance on how you can obtain a refund if this applies to you. Anyone » Continue Reading.
