Transformers Comic Artist Marcelo Matere: Loot Crate interview

Marcelo Matere recently posted on his Facebook* page *an interview with Loot Crate Studios, for whom he illustrated the Optimus Prime featured on June’s Transformers box T-shirt. We learn about Matere’s life-long love of Transformers, the time required for his detailed penciling process and even get to see him sketching on the 2015 SDCC Devastator *box! Play the interview below, then check out Matere’s other artwork *and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards! The post Transformers Comic Artist Marcelo Matere: Loot Crate interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM