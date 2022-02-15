Threezero, via their Facebook account
, have shared updated images of their recently revealed*DLX Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime
action figure. There were some concerns about the deco and details of Optimus’ shield as seen in the first official images, but Threezero has been fast to listen to the fans feedback and they have added more blue paint apps and flame decals to the shield to make it as movie-accurate as possible. See the new updated images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can hit the*Threezero store
, or » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero DLX Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Updated Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...