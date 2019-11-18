Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,818

New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update November 23rd and 24th This Weekend!



New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update November 23rd and 24th This Weekend! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill  New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday and Sunday November 23rd and 24th 8-am – 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am – 5:00pm $10.00 2-Day Pass $20.00 – Extra Tickets for door prizes Early Bird Admission on both days! The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for



New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update November 23rd and 24th This Weekend! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill  New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday and Sunday November 23rd and 24th 8-am – 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am – 5:00pm $10.00 2-Day Pass $20.00 – Extra Tickets for door prizes Early Bird Admission on both days! The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.