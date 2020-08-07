|
Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box
Thanks to Instagram user*joanne_ying79
*and The Falcon’s Hangar Facebook
*we can share for you our first images of the*Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class toy special box. This is a very nice special promotion offered via several stores in Singapore at the moment.*This box is given if you purchase a leader class figure. It*is designed to fit any War For Cybertron Leader class figure, but there’s more bonus here for lucky customers: It also contains a die-cast War For Cybertron Earthrise pin and a signed poster. But there’s more than meets the eye here! The box itself can be extended to » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca