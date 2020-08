Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box

Thanks to Instagram user* joanne_ying79 *and The Falcon's Hangar Facebook *we can share for you our first images of the*Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class toy special box. This is a very nice special promotion offered via several stores in Singapore at the moment.*This box is given if you purchase a leader class figure. It*is designed to fit any War For Cybertron Leader class figure, but there's more bonus here for lucky customers: It also contains a die-cast War For Cybertron Earthrise pin and a signed poster. But there's more than meets the eye here! The box itself can be extended to