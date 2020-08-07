Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,125
Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box


Thanks to Instagram user*joanne_ying79*and The Falcon’s Hangar Facebook*we can share for you our first images of the*Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class toy special box. This is a very nice special promotion offered via several stores in Singapore at the moment.*This box is given if you purchase a leader class figure. It*is designed to fit any War For Cybertron Leader class figure, but there’s more bonus here for lucky customers: It also contains a die-cast War For Cybertron Earthrise pin and a signed poster. But there’s more than meets the eye here! The box itself can be extended to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Promotional Leader Class Toy Special Box appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Gobots Scooter SEALED MOC MOSC RARE Tonka
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Long Haul SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Insecticon Bombshell MISB SEALED Original Box RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon City Base Trypticon MIB Boxed Original Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cassettes Slugfest Overkill MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Insecticon Shrapnel MISB SEALED Original CANADIAN Box RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Seacon Tentakill SEALED MOC MOSC RARE Unpunched
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.