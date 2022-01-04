Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Hasbro China G1 Transformers Theme Cover With Traditional Chinese Instrument


The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account*have treated fans with an amazing*G1 Transformers Theme Cover With Traditional Chinese instruments video. The video features several artists playing the classic G1 intro, each of them accompanied by a War For Cybertron figure. We can spot Rhinox, Tigatron, Airazor, Arcee, T-Rex Megatron, Optimus Prime and Megatron. While they are performing, a beautiful black and white art of each characters shows up on the screen. We are sure both your optics and audio receptors will be pleased with the performance. You can watch the video here on Weibo or alternatively a YouTube &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Hasbro China G1 Transformers Theme Cover With Traditional Chinese Instruments Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



