Collectingtoys Kid of the 80's Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 809

Re: Astrotrain in Nova Scotia



You'll luv this site, everyone is super helpful and for the most part very polite also even when there is a disagreement or debates.



For sightings in Halifax, you can post in the Maritime Provinces Transformers Toy Sightings thread of the Canadian Transformers Sightings section.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=1319&page=645 Welcome SnittyGuy!You'll luv this site, everyone is super helpful and for the most part very polite also even when there is a disagreement or debates.For sightings in Halifax, you can post in the Maritime Provinces Transformers Toy Sightings thread of the Canadian Transformers Sightings section.



My Feedback

My Sales Thread

My Wants Thread __________________