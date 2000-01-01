Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Astrotrain in Nova Scotia
Today, 06:09 PM
SnittyGuy
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 3
Astrotrain in Nova Scotia
Hi Everyone, I just joined the site today and still learning to navigate it all, but I just wanted to say that I bought Astrotrain at Walmart in Halifax today. So he is around down here now if you are looking.
SnittyGuy
Today, 06:25 PM
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 809
Re: Astrotrain in Nova Scotia
Welcome SnittyGuy!
You'll luv this site, everyone is super helpful and for the most part very polite also even when there is a disagreement or debates.
For sightings in Halifax, you can post in the Maritime Provinces Transformers Toy Sightings thread of the Canadian Transformers Sightings section.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=1319&page=645
Today, 06:57 PM
SnittyGuy
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 3
Re: Astrotrain in Nova Scotia
Thank you so much
SnittyGuy
