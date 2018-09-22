Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,101

DJ Bumblebee and Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Out At German Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore*for reporting that*DJ Bumblebee and Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4*are out at German Retail. The New DJ Bumblebee toy was found at Toys”R”Us in Downtown Essen, together with the new Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 4. This is our first sighting of these little guys. Sadly, it seems German retail has skipped wave 3. Happy hunting to all German fans!*



